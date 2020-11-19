Reminder – Leake County Main Street Chamber Christmas Event Schedule

Christmas events have been announced by the Leake County Main Street Chamber

This year’s Christmas Parade is set for Thursday, December 10th beginning at 6:00 p.m. The parade will feature bands and floats from area businesses and churches, along with a visit from Santa Claus.

The ever popular Sippin’ Cider will be back on December 17th. This family friendly event features some of the best cider in Central Mississippi along with some of the best shopping around.

For more information on any of these events call the Main Street Chamber office at 601-267-9231.