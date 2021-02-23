UPDATE: Central Electric Continues Restoration

Date: February 23, 2021

Update: 10:00 A.M.

Central Electric Restoration Efforts Continue

Central Electric Power Association has over 160 workers in the field. Crews from electric

cooperatives in Mississippi, Alabama, and Arkansas arrived on Saturday to assist our crews

to restore power to our members without electric service. We are proud of the tireless efforts

of our crews as they continue to work until every member once again has power.

Today, crews will be working in the following communities/areas in the Sebastopol and

Philadelphia districts:

*Arlington *Spring Creek *Bond *Stallo

*Sandtown *Bogue Chitto *Antioch Church *Longdale

*Nemanco *Bloomo *Pearl River *Herbert Springs

*Hwy 16 E of Philadelphia *Pleasant Grove *Moscow *Dixon

*Hwy 492 E of Union *Linwood *Conehatta *Greenland Road

*Hwy 16 East of Ford’s Store *Madden *Lake *House

*Hwy 21 N of Bond

As of Tuesday at 10:00 a.m., there are 2,235 members without electric service. The

following is a breakdown of the outages by county:

* Kemper County – 64

* Leake County – 27

* Attala County – 2

* Neshoba County – 1,813

* Newton County – 297

* Scott County – 32

To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or call

(601) 267-3043.

We understand the hardship of being without power for an extended length of time and are

truly grateful for your continued patience. We ask for your continued prayers for all our

crews and members who are still without power. Thank you to our membership for their

tremendous support and patience. Our team is working hard for you!

Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in

central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott

counties.