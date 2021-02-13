Update – Leake County Communications Advises of Icy Bridges and Roads

We just spoke with Leake County Communications dispatch who relayed the following information. “Roads throughout the county can be slick and icy, especially bridges. Temperatures will go above freezing at some point during the day but will drop below freezing again tonight. Conditions will worsen as temperatures drop. Stay off roads if possible.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

update- MDOT is de-icing bridges. Roads in area are icy and slick – Temperature right at freezing point.

The latest road conditions for Mississippi can be obtained by visiting and signing up at mdottraffic.com