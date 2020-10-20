Update – Martha Louise Savell Is Still Missing

Martha Louise Savell of Carthage is still missing. The 80 year old white female is 5’2″, weighs 140 pounds, has brown/gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on Tuesday, October 13th, around 4pm near the intersection of Risher Rd and Madden Rd, in Leake County. She was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and black and white slip on shoes. She is believed to be in a 2017 blue, Nissan Versa, license plate DBM0253, travelling east on Madden Rd.
Family members say Martha Louise Savell suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.
****The Leake County Sheriff’s office provided information today about a possible sighting of the car last Thursday on Highway 80 West near Clinton. If you have any additional information please call the Leake County Sheriff’s Department at 601-267-7361.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert.