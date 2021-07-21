Update-Missing Girl Found Safe

Update – According to multiple sources, Decatur Police Chief Clay Garvin has announced that Alexia Kira Henry has been found safe in Neshoba.

Earlier – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert. 15-year-old Alexia Kira Henry of Decatur, MS, in Newton County is missing. She is a black female who is five feet three inches tall, weighs 140lbs and has long straight hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Sunday, July 18th, at around 11:30pm in the 15000 block of Highway 503 in Newton County, wearing a black shirt and aqua blue pajama pants.