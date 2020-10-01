Update: Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Units Capture Burger King Suspect

Philadelphia Police Department Update

During the investigation into the shooting at Burger King a vehicle description was given for the suspect. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department, and Winston County Sheriff’s Department were searching for the vehicle when it was discovered traveling southbound on Hwy 15. An officer with the Philadelphia Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the suspect fled. A pursuit ensued. The suspect was pursued by officers from several agencies and was eventually caught in Kemper County and taken into custody. The Philadelphia Police Department would like to thank all Officers from surrounding agencies who assisted with the apprehension of this suspect to include the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department, MDOT Enforcement, and the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department….