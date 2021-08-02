Update – Official Statement on Carthage Municipal Court Cancellation

We reported earlier that Carthage Municipal Court, which was scheduled for Tuesday, August 3rd, is cancelled. Carthage City Hall Spokesperson Sherry Leflore relayed the information.

An official statement has been released confirming that the reason for cancellation is “due to a possible spread of Covid. All court dates will be rescheduled and a letter will be mailed by the court clerk,” according to Ms. Leflore. We followed up requesting additional information about any confirmed positive Covid cases. We will update you as soon as possible.