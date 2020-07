Two fatalities and multiple injuries are confirmed tonight. Sergeant Robert Atkinson of Meridian Highway Patrol has officially confirmed “There was a three vehicle accident on Hwy 35 at Twin City involving three vehicles this morning. One vehicle collided head on with an 18 wheeler.Two people were dead on the scene and two other people were transported to Memorial Leake. Names are not being officially released at this time.” Further updates will be forth coming as the investigation continues.