Updated -AP) Trump welcomes impeachment acquittal, says his movement ‘has only just begun.’

AP) The Senate has acquitted Donald Trump of inciting the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol, concluding a historic impeachment trial. That trial exposed the fragility of America’s democratic traditions and left a divided nation to come to terms with the violence sparked by his defeated presidency. The vote was 57-43, short of the two-thirds needed for conviction. Seven Republicans broke for their party to find Trump guilty. Many senators kept their votes closely held until the final moments.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Trump welcomes impeachment acquittal, says his movement ‘has only just begun.’