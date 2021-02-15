Updated – Closings and Delays For Our Region

There will be multiple closings in our region due to weather conditions. Below is a partial list with more to come throughout today.
Leake Academy – closed Monday, February 15th, and Tuesday, February 16th, due to the possibility of a severe
winter storm.
Carthage Christian Academy- closed Monday, February 15th.
Leake County District Schools – closed tomorrow. Tuesday has not been confirmed yet.
Neshoba County School District – Due to the threat of inclement weather, the NCSD will be closed on Monday, February 15th.
Philadelphia Public Schools -Due to the threat of inclement weather Philadelphia Public School will be closed Monday February 15,2021. This also includes virtual students and classes. We will continue to monitor weather conditions.
The East Central Community College campus -will be closed Monday and Tuesday, February 15 and 16, due to the possibility of winter weather and hazardous road conditions across the five-county district. Classes will be held virtually both days and employees should work from home when possible. The campus will reopen and classes will resume on Wednesday, February 17
Reminder– Leake and Neshoba – All city and county offices closed tomorrow, 2/15
First Baptist Daycare in Carthage – Closed on Monday, 2/15
Neshoba General – clinics and outpatient services closed today, 2/15
Dixie National Rodeo – Sunday and Monday Programs are moved to Thursday. Tuesday and Wednesday programs are still on Schedule.