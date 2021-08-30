Updated Closures Due to Tropical Storm Ida

BMO in the MO’rning – As expected Tropical Storm Ida would not only effect our weather here in Central Mississippi but cause havoc with schools, county offices and clinics. As of this moment here is an updated list of closures and additional information:

CLOSURES:

All public schools in Attala, Neshoba, Leake and Winston County

Choctaw Non-essential government offices and schools

Mid MS Regional Public Libraries

Philadelphia City Hall

Leake County Circuit Court (if you were scheduled for jury duty, please call 601-267-8357 for further instructions on September 1st)

Baptist Leake and Baptist Walnut Grove Clinics are also closed

All East Central MS Health Clinics are closed today (on call providers are available at 601-701-7126 in Sebastopol, Philadelphia and Walnut Grove if needed)

Sonic of Carthage closed at 2:00 p.m.

DELAYED OPENING

Neshoba General Clinics and Outpatient Therapy locations will be opening at noon today

More information as it becomes available.