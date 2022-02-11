Massive Woods Fire Today Spreads to Neighboring County

UPDATES:

This woods fire burned a total of 481 acres

At approximately 1:00 p.m., Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to a woods fire believed to be spreading across hundreds of acres. The fire was said to be from Highway 14 East near the Doty Springs area all the way into Winston county. The MS Forestry Commission was immediately contacted to help control the fire.

At approximately 3:12 p.m., Attala County Fire Department, Ethel Volunteers, and Providence Volunteers were all dispatched to an area on Attala Road 5233 when MS Forestry Commission notified them of a structure in danger of catching fire because of the burning woods.

Most county firefighters and all volunteers left the scene of the fire around 4:00 p.m. One firefighter we were able to speak to from ACFD stated that there wasn’t much they were able to do with their trucks because the fire was so deep into the woods. MS Forestry Commission will continue containing the fire to keep it from spreading.