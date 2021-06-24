USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll Ranks Neshoba Girls Softball Team #1 Nationally For Season

The Neshoba Central ladies softball team is ranked number 1 nationally for the season according to the USA Today Super 25 Poll. The lady Rockets are the only Mississippi ladies high school softball team currently ranked in the top 25 nationally. The ladies remain undefeated this season and the record remains 32-0. Congratulations Lady Rockets.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – June 24, 2021

Rank Team 2021 Record Previous 1 Neshoba Central (Miss.) 32-0 1 2 Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) 30-2 2 3 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) 49-3-1 3 4 Park Vista (Fla.) 29-1 4 5 Lake Creek (Texas) 38-2 5 6 Barbe (La.) 31-2 6 7 New Palestine (Ind.) 28-1 7 8 Marist (Ill.) 38-1 8 9 Keystone (Ohio) 33-1 9 10 Byrnes (S.C.) 32-1 10 11 Mahopac (N.Y.) 19-1 11 12 Roncalli (Ind.) 31-2 12 13 Donovan Catholic (N.J.) 29-1 13 14 Barbers Hill (Texas) 42-2 14 15 Lakota West (Ohio) 30-2 15 16 Norco (Calif.) 27-2 16 17 St. Amant (La.) 25-3 17 18 Leander (Texas) 37-3 18 19 South Warren (Ky.) 35-2 19 20 Masuk (Conn.) 24-0 20 21 West Stanly (N.C.) 20-0 21 22 Stillwater Area (Minn.) 23-2 22 23 Deer Park (Texas) 40-8 23 24 Clear Springs (Texas) 31-2 24 25 San Antonio Warren (Texas) 25-2 25

Dropped out: None.

Poll and Photograph Courtesy of USA today and Neshoba Central