USDA Rural Development Grants to support networks in Clay, Lawrence & Scott Counties

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, today announced the award of grants worth more than $1.87 million for distance learning and telehealth networks in three rural Mississippi school districts.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development approved Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) program grants to West Point Consolidated School District, Lawrence County School District, and Scott County School District for telecommunications networks that support distance learning and telehealth services.

“The lack of upgraded broadband and telecommunications services in rural Mississippi hinders educational achievement and limits the benefits of telemedicine,” Hyde-Smith said. “There is a stepped-up effort to increase appropriations to help rural communities upgrade these needed technologies, and I’m very pleased these three Mississippi school districts submitted successful applications for resources that will benefit their entire communities.”

DLT grants fund telecommunications and Internet services for distance learning and telemedicine networks in rural areas to increase access to education, training and health care resources that are otherwise limited or unavailable.

The USDA Rural Development grants, worth $1,871,164 combined, include: