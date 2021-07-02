Use Caution this Holiday Weekend – Multiple MVA’s Reported Already

11:54 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call about a car accident involving one vehicle on Highway 13 near Hunter Road. Only minor injuries were reported.

12:21 p.m. – Carthage Police reported to a call about a disturbance on Alena Drive.

12:25 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 35 North near Chinaberry Lane. No injuries were reported.

12:39 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call about a wreck involving only one vehicle on Highway 488. No injuries were reported.

12:40 p.m. – A reckless driver on Highway 16 East between Edinburg and Carthage was reported to Leake County Deputies.

1:10 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a home on Laurel Hill Road when they received a call reporting a disturbance.

3:23 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call about a two-vehicle accident on Highway 35 North near Fortune Mart. No injuries were reported.