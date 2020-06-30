USM Cancels Commencement

(AP) — Class of 2020 graduates from the University of Southern Mississippi are facing yet another delay in getting their diplomas. The university said Friday that it was forced to cancel graduation ceremonies that had been scheduled for August amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and an increase in infections in Mississippi. USM says 2020 graduates will now be invited to walk in the next set of commencement ceremonies that can be hosted on campus. The university says a final decision on ceremonies for December will be made by Sept. 15.