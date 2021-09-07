Vaccination Clinic at Wesley Chapel in Carthage

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church is hosting a vaccine clinic on Saturday, September 11th from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Vaccinations will be administered by Mississippi Mobile Vaccination Clinic, an MSDH partner. The vaccine is free and available to anyone ages 12 and up. Booster shots will also be available for those who qualify. Please wear a mask to this event.

There will be plate lunches prepared by Urban Country Kitchen for those being vaccinated. There will be other activities across the street at Matlock Park for the entire family.

This event is hosted by Representative Kenneth Walker, Rev. Arthur Maples, and Mayor Mary Ann Vivians. Wesley Chapel UMC is located at 450 Hayes St. in Carthage.