Vaccination Drive Announced for Leake County School District Employees

Leake County School District employees are eligible for the upcoming vaccination drive. According to Leake Superintendent Young, “LCSD will partner with Leake Baptist Hospital to offer the COVID vaccination to employees who work in direct contact with students. The vaccination drive will take place on Friday, March 5th. As Superintendent, I feel that it is important for us as educators to do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19.”

We will keep you updated with additional details as they become available.