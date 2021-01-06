The Mississippi Covid-19 Vaccine Update Including Attala, Leake and Neshoba

Vaccinations continue across Mississippi today. According to the Mississippi Department of Health, 25,324 people have been vaccinated statewide, including our region. 117 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 80 people from Leake, and 269 from Neshoba county. Vaccine providers administering COVID-19 vaccine are required to report the doses administered to the Mississippi Immunization Information Exchange (MIIX), the statewide immunization registry, within 24 hours of administering.

For vaccination locations and screening applications see below –

* 18 drive-through sites throughout the state provide COVID-19 vaccinations to healthcare workers and health facilities staff. An appointment is required.

* COVID-19 Vaccine Patient Screening – UMMC COVID Scheduling (umc.edu)