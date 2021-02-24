Vaccine Access Expands As Cases Continue to Decrease

The Covid-19 vaccine will now become available for first responders and K-12 educators. This will include teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings as well as first responders and public safety personnel (including law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials).

Governor Reeves announced that “tens of thousands of vaccines will become available today for appointments that will start on March 1st. Also, yesterday marked 17 days of less than 1000 diagnosed cases of Covid-19 per day with an overall six day average of around 400. 348 cases were reported as yesterday’s total.”

To find an appointment, visit the online scheduler at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu, or call (877) 978-6453, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find out more about COVID-19 vaccination at https://msdh.ms.gov/c19vaccination