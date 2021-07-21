Vandalism Reports in Leake Today

9:18 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on McPhail Road after they received reports of a domestic disturbance.

9:25 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance on Demascus Church Road.

12:05 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a Midway Road residence in response to a call reporting vandalism.

12:17 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call about a reckless driver spotted on Highway 487 East traveling westbound.

1:05 p.m. – Carthage Police received a call reporting a reckless driver on Highway 35 South.