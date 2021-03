Vandalism is happening again in Philadelphia. Northside Park officials report that one of their buildings has been vandalized again. Please call 601-656-4101 if you have any information. Also, the Philadelphia Police Department said they are working to identify any possible suspects. If anyone has information please call them at 601-656-2131

A previous act of vandalism was reported back in the fall at the same location.

Photo Credit-Northside Park Officials