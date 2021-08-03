Vehicle and Train Collide – Philadelphia

7:31 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a minor two-vehicle accident in a parking lot on Main Street. No injuries were reported.

11:45 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to a business on Highway 16 near Alford Avenue in response to a call about a disturbance.

1:18 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a two-vehicle accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported.

2:57 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to the area of Ivy Street and Kosciusko Street in response to a call reporting that a vehicle collided with a train. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.