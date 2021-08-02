Vehicle Fire in Carthage Today

9:43 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call about a break-in happening on Live Oak Road.

12:05 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a stolen 18-wheeler on Highway 16 West.

2:43 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers were dispatched to a residence on New Housing Road in response to a call about a vehicle on fire.

2:46 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence on Gunter Road.

3:56 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a break-in at a residence on Beamon Road.