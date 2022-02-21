Vehicle Hits Tree on Hwy 488

12:55 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire near Cotton Boulevard and Nollie Street. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and MS Forestry Commission was called to dig around the burned area.

2:57 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance occurring inside a vehicle traveling on Highway 488 from the Laurel Hill area toward the Standing Pine area.

9:06 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Coosa Road. No injuries were reported.

9:12 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, Madden Volunteer Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 488 near Collier Ferry Road. A vehicle struck a tree and at least one person was injured.