Vehicle Vandalized in Leake

7:11 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a fallen tree hanging over the roadway on Drystone Road.

7:29 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a vandalized vehicle on Midway Road.

9:24 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to Chitto Cove in response to a call about smoke inside a residence. Firefighters were able to get it under control.

9:46 a.m. – Leake County Deputies dispatched to Rice Creek Road in response to a call about a suspicious vehicle.

12:20 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a break-in on Waggoner Road.

2:17 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call about a reckless driver traveling from Edinburg to Carthage on Highway 16 East.

2:23 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call about a trespasser on Chipley Street.