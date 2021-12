12:54 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and Walnut Grove Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Main Street in Walnut Grove.

10:09 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Red Dog Road when they it was reported that a vehicle on the property had been vandalized.

11:19 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance at The Elms Apartments on Old Canton Road.