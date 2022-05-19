Vehicle Vs Cattle in Neshoba

Wednesday, 5/19/22

12:56 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident after it stuck a pair of cattle on Hwy. 21. There was no report of injuries to the driver of the vehicle, but both cows were killed.

3:03 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to Kosciusko Road for the report of someone trying to break into a residence.

1:52 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies received a call from a resident on Road 2222 requesting a drug-sniffing dog to help them find their lost medication.

3:54 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to watch for a reckless driver on Hwy. 19 S near Road 448.

5:51 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies received a call from a teenager at Neshoba Central High School whose ride hadn’t arrived hours after the school had closed.

10:07 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Road 616.