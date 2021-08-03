Vehicle Vs. Deer in Leake

10:55 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call about a disturbance on Jordan Circle.

12:31 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to the area of Highway 16 and South Van Buren Street in response to a call reporting a two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.

12:50 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call about a disturbance that happened near a residence on Mars Hill Road.

4:03 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Wright Road when a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported.