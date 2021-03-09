Vendor and Grower Applications Being Accepted for The City Of Carthage Farmer’s Market

Vendors and Growers applications are now being accepted for the City of Carthage Farmer’s Market. Sherry Leflore of City Hall said “if you are a grower, cottage food vendor or crafter applications can be picked up at City Hall, The Leake County Extension Services and The Leake County Development Association.” The Famers Market is set to open later this spring. For additional information call City Hall at 601-267-8322.