A Veterans Mission Program Comes to Choctaw for 30 day assignment. CHC Representatives along with MBCI Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben and Tribal Council leadership welcomed medical professionals from the Mississippi Veterans Mission Assignment Program this week. This 30 day assignment at Choctaw Health Center will support efforts in areas of direct patient clinical care, community engagement and outreach, Covid-19 testing, and public awareness communications to MBCI Tribal veterans and the public.