Neshoba County Coroner John Stephens has confirmed the identity of the two victims who died in a house fire last week.

Stephens said the names of the man and woman are Lakevin Turner and Shantel Jenkins. The cause of death has not been released for either victim.

The fire happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at a house on Road 402 in the Dowdville community.

The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.