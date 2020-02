Your browser does not support the video element. Download the video here.

The Bilbro Lake Dam in Leake County flooded yesterday afternoon.

A separate dam in Leake County also flooded, causing several homes to be evacuated.

Additional rainfall Tuesday is expected to continue to raise flood waters.

*Video sent in by Gwen Hoffman.