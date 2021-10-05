Video: clean up continues at Boswell Media, new tower arrives

Clean up is continuing at the Boswell Media office in Kosciusko following the collapse of the radio tower on Sept. 1.

Following the removal of over 50 trees from around the studio in the past weeks, Brian Bollinger from On The Grind Stump Grinding is removing stumps from the premises.

Additionally, the new radio tower has been delivered.

It is currently with JCrow Tower company in Philadelphia, MS. Crews there are working to get some of the tower assembled before it ships to Kosciusko.

“We are happy to use a local tower company to help us erect our new and improved tower at the Boswell Media offices, “said Boswell Media CEO Johnny Boswell.

Boswell said the next phase of the process is for foundation work to be done at the tower site. After that, crews will begin to erect the tower.