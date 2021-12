The Kosciusko Polar Express took to the streets of downtown Kosciusko Tuesday night.

Riders were treated to a trip around the square to view the Kosy Lights.

Rides cost $3 (kids 2 and under are free).

Another round of rides is set for tonight from 5:00 – 8:00 pm.

Tickets can be purchased at the Kosciusko Attala Partnership.