Video: Kosciusko seniors graduate with individual ceremonies.

Graduation for the Kosciusko High School class of 2020 looks a bit different this year.

It’s still taking place at Landrum Field, but it’s a smaller crowd.

The school is holding individual ceremonies for each senior.

The graduates still get to have their names called, walk in their cap and gown, and be presented with a diploma.

Each student is allowed up to 11 family members to attend for pictures/videos.

Every ceremony is being filmed and will be compiled into one complete video to be released on the school’s YouTube channel in the near future.

The school is holding these ceremonies every day this week from 9:00 – noon.