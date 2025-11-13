Big Deals!
by
Violation of Protection Order, Domestic Violence, and Assault in Leake County

KENNETH BROWN, 49, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Seatbelt Violation, Possession of Paraphernalia, Felony Hold for Other County, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $1,000, $0.

JORDAN P FEDRICK, 38, of Carthage, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500, $1,000, $500, $500.

JUAN C GRAVE DE PERALTA, 22, of Forest, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, PPD.  Bond $500, $0, $500, $800, $1,500.

ROBERT E JOHNSON, 63, of Carthage, Felony Indictment – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

KEVRON D LEFLORE, 22, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

KEVIN T LUCKETT, 51, of Carthage Open Container, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $389.25, $239.25.

KEITH MOSLEY, 56, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Violation of Protection Order, CPD.  Bond $1,648.25.

ERIC L PLUMMER, 50, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Reckless Driving, LCSO.  Bond $2,000, $500.

SHU KAYA L ROBINSON, 30, of Lena, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $1,500, N/A.

ROBERT L THOMAS, 40, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

DIEARITON Q WARNER, 24, of Hermanville, Felony Forgery – Intent to Defraud > $1,000, Hold for Other Agency – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $10,000, N/A.

