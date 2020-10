The voter registration deadline is today. You still have time to register at your county circuit clerk’s office or by mail but it must be postmarked today. Valid ID is necessary. For more information contact your county Circuit Clerk’s Office or Secretary of State office.

Leake Circuit Clerk’s Office – 601-267-8357

Neshoba Circuit Clerk’s Office – 601-656-4781

Secretary Of State’s Office – Election Division – 601-576-2550