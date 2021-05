Voter registration deadline is today. But you still have until 5pm to register for the general election which is on June 8th. Turnout has been low and races have run really close in the primary and runoff election. Every vote matters but you can’t make an impact unless you are registered.

For more information call your local Circuit Clerk’s office.

Leake Circuit Clerk’s Office – 601-267-8357

Neshoba Circuit Clerk’s Office – 601-656-4781