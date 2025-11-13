Voting open for Leake Academy’s Samuel Prince as one of state’s top basketball players

You can now vote for Leake Academy’s Samuel Prince to be named the top high school basketball players heading into the 2025 -2026 season.

“As the 2025-26 Mississippi high school boys basketball season has begun, the Clarion Ledger is highlighting some of the state’s top performers,” writes Michel Chavez.

The post on Prince reads:

Samuel Prince, Leake Academy, Sr.: Prince averaged 21.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and three steals.

The final winner will be determined by a fan vote.

Fans can vote once an hour per device through noon Saturday, Nov. 15.

Click HERE to cast your vote.

—

Other local players recognized include:

Tylan Fortune – Leake Central

Cory Guyton Jr – Kosciusko