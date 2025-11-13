Big Deals!
HomeAttalaVoting open for Leake Academy’s Samuel Prince as one of state’s top basketball players

Voting open for Leake Academy’s Samuel Prince as one of state’s top basketball players

by
SHARE NOW
Voting open for Leake Academy’s Samuel Prince as one of state’s top basketball players

You can now vote for Leake Academy’s Samuel Prince to be named the top high school basketball players heading into the 2025 -2026 season.

“As the 2025-26 Mississippi high school boys basketball season has begun, the Clarion Ledger is highlighting some of the state’s top performers,” writes Michel Chavez.

The post on Prince reads:

tel: 6012670098

Samuel Prince, Leake Academy, Sr.: Prince averaged 21.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and three steals.

The final winner will be determined by a fan vote.

Fans can vote once an hour per device through noon Saturday, Nov. 15.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

Click HERE to cast your vote.

Other local players recognized include:

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

  • Tylan Fortune – Leake Central
  • Cory Guyton Jr – Kosciusko
https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/leake

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Leake Central wins 1st District Championship in program’s history

Domestic Assault, and DUIs in Philadelphia and Leake Arrests

Scam alert Issued by Leake County Sheriff’s Office

Aggravated Domestic Assault, DUIs, and Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

Shoplifting, DUIs, and Many Drug Possession Charges in Leake and Attala Arrests

Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/leake
https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/item/71784/open-season-deer-hunters-auction