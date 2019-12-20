Waits spike at Mississippi driver’s license stations

A report by a Mississippi’s legislative watchdog agency says that average wait times have tripled at state driver’s license stations over the past two years. News outlets report agency released the report Wednesday.

It attributed the increases to reasons including vacancies and the adoption of a computer system that the report says increased processing times for routine transactions by 40% to 50%.

The report says the state Department of Public Safety is working to lessen wait times, but should look to neighboring states for inspiration on how to improve its driver’s licenses services.

