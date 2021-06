We have complete but unofficial reports that Incumbent Mayor Brian Gomillion has won a third consecutive term with 122 votes (88%) to Gloria Buckle Sims with 16 votes and (12%). Five incumbents will return as board of Aldermen. They include Cindy Jones, Mike Johnson, Shantell Edwards, Teresa Darby and Jerry Darby. Voting will run 7am-7pm at Walnut Grove Public Library tomorrow.