Walnut Grove Farmer’s Market Launches Today

The Walnut Grove Farmers Market launches today. “The kicks off is this today at the Downtown Market Pavillion according to Mayor Brian Gomillion.” The location is just off Main Street behind the Fire Station. “A variety of vendors including Griffin Gardens, Wildland Beef, Honey Hill Farm, Cullen’s Crops, M & M Produce, The Bunny Patch, and Unique Designs will be participating said Gomillion.” The market will run from 3:30pm-6:30pm each Thursday. For more information, please call Town Hall at 601-253-2321.