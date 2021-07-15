Walnut Grove Farmer’s Market Season Closing Soon

The Walnut Grove Farmers Market is today. Mayor Brian Gomillion shared that “the season is soon coming to a close for this year. The market will be open on Thursdays from 3:30 pm 6:30pm until through the end of July. Take advantage of local produce and hand-made items while available. The market is open at The Downtown Pavilion behind the Fire Station in Downtown Walnut Grove.” A variety of vendors including Griffin Gardens, Wildland Beef, Honey Hill Farm, Cullen’s Crops, M & M Produce, The Bunny Patch, and Unique Designs are participating. For more information, please call Town Hall at 601-253-2321.