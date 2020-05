The Fire Station Farmer’s Market opens today at 8 a.m. According to Mayor Brian Gomillion, produce will be available at the Fire Station Market in Walnut Grove. Expected produce is Okra, Corn, Crowder Peas, Watermelon, Canteloupe, Peaches, Apricot Plums, Potatoes, Green and Red Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Jalepeno Peppers, Snap Beans, and Squash. Get there early!!!! “Remember to practice social distancing and wear your mask.”