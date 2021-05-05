Walnut Grove Hard Hit During Severe Storm But No Reported Injuries

Downed Trees, power lines, and structural damage have been reported in Walnut Grove according to Leake Emergency Management Director Tommy Malone who was on site and working the scene late yesterday afternoon. Trees have blocked roadways, highways and outlets throughout the area. Yet, cleanup crews and teams were mobilized to the area almost immediately. No reported injuries at this time.

***While there were tornadic winds reported in the area there has been no confirmation of a downed Tornado at this time.

Photo Courtesy of BBRG