Walnut Grove Gets New Communication System

A new communication system has come to town. Walnut Grove has changed texting systems to WGConnect, a service provided through Mississippi company, BFAC.

“Walnut Grove is not just one of the leaders in Mississippi when it comes to information for residents, they are an example nationwide. Now with COVID-19, it is more important than ever to get your message out, so people can be informed & make decisions that are important for their families.” said BFAC CEO and President Brad McMullan.

Walnut Grove Mayor Brian Gomillion said ” We feel that transparent communication with our residents, businesses, and utility customers is extremely important. WGConnect is another tool in the toolbox to do that. Whether notifying of a water outage or road closure to a special event or weather alert, we want our area to be timely and safe.”

Walnut Grove joins sixteen other Towns and Cities in Mississippi to use the service including Madison, Clinton, Ridgeland, Richland, Byram, Chrystal Springs, Forest, Morton, and Yazoo City.

Anyone may sign up for the NEW FREE service by Texting GROVE to 855-692-3838.