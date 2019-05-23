Walnut Grove Man Sentenced to Over Four Years in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing a Gun

Matthew J. Underwood, 45, of Walnut Grove, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves to 55 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Dana Nichols with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Underwood was also ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine.

On August 7, 2018, officers were conducting a residence check of Underwood’s home when they discovered a loaded 12 gauge shotgun and a box of 12 gauge shotgun shells. Underwood has previous convictions in the Southern District of Mississippi for assaulting, resisting, or impeding an officer by use of a firearm and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Underwood also has a previous conviction in Scott County for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was on parole for the Scott County conviction when the instant offense occurred.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Sebastopol Police Department, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and the Leake County Sheriff’s Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kimberly T. Purdie.