The Walnut Grove Sewer Main renovation starts today. According to city officials “REV Construction of Tuscaloosa will begin work on the up to 180-day project of Sewer Main Rehabilitation throughout the Town of Walnut Grove. The Town asks for patience as improvements are made to the the 50+ year old Sewer Infrastructure.” Be aware of work zones throughout the area.

