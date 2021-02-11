Walnut Grove to Receive $434,604 Grant, Will Build Senior Citizen Facility

Walnut Grove is receiving a $434,604 grant. Governor Tate Reeves said in a letter that Walnut Grove’s application for Small Public Facilities funds through the Community Block Grant program had been approved by The Mississippi Development Authority. Walnut Grove Mayor Brian Gomillion said “funds will be directed to build a 3,000 square foot Senior Citizen Facility which will be designed by Belinda Stewart Architects of Eupora.” The Senior Facility will be constructed across from the Walnut Grove Public Library on Main Street. “Many communities focus on recreation for children and teens, and do a great job of that. We also wanted to provide an opportunity for our seniors. With our walking trails, the upcoming Downtown Market, and Library nearby, this will provide a place for our seniors to spend time without travelling far.” They hope to finish construction by end of year.